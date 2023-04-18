copy link
Wallet Maintenance for BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) Complete - 2023-04-18
2023-04-18 09:16
Binance official Twitter account has indicated that it has completed the wallet maintenance for BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2). Deposits and withdrawals are now back online.
Thank you for your patience and we apologize for any inconvenience caused.
