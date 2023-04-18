As one of the largest gatherings of the Ethereum and blockchain communities, the upcoming EDCON 2023 (Community Ethereum Development Conference) is set to take place in the beautiful city of Podgorica, Montenegro from May 19-23, 2023. The conference will feature keynote speeches, technical workshops, and panel discussions on topics such as Blockchain Regulation, Layer 3, Decentralized Society, Decentralized Governance, the Network State, and more.

EDCON 2023 will bring together the brightest minds of the Ethereum community, including Vitalik Buterin (co-founder of Ethereum), Balaji Srinivasan (author of the Network State), Scott Moore (co-founder of Gitcoin), Primavera De Filippi (Blockchain researcher at CNRS and the Berkman Klein Center at Harvard University), Tim Beiko (Ethereum Foundation), Barry Whitehat (Ethereum Foundation), Cy Li (Director of De University of Ethereum) as well as many other blockchain projects heads and research leaders. The full, updated list can be found at edcon.io.

The conference will also include an Ethereum Quorum day, Community Event day, and a Super Demo competition, providing ample opportunities for collaboration and discussion.

About EDCON

Organized by Linktime, De University of Ethereum and ETHPlanet, EDCON is a non-profit annual global Ethereum conference that has attracted 10,000+ attendees, 2000+ developers, 300+ speakers, 450+ projects, 400+ supporters, and 300k+ online views since 2017. EDCON is mainly committed to serving the Ethereum ecosystem, boosting the communication and interaction of Ethereum communities worldwide.

The post Vitalik Buterin among the top speakers at EDCON 2023 in Montenegro appeared first on Crypto News Land.