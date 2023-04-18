copy link
create picture
more
Wallet Maintenance for BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) - 2023-04-18
Binance News
2023-04-18 07:18
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Wallet maintenance for BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) has begun.
Please note that all deposits and withdrawals on BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) will be suspended for an estimated period of 1-hour. Deposits and withdrawals will resume once the maintenance is complete.
The trading of digital assets/currencies on BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) will not be affected during the wallet maintenance.
View full text