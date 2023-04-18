Binance Will Be Retiring Selected Existing Deposit Addresses

Binance will be retiring selected deposit addresses and memos in batches by networks as it upgrades its wallet infrastructure to provide better efficiency and fund security for its users.

Impacted users who receive email notifications from Binance are required to obtain a new deposit address and memo (if applicable) before the expiry date. Expiry date of old deposit addresses will be stated in the notification. Old deposit addresses will expire upon obtaining a new address.

Funds deposited into the expired addresses are safe and are not lost. However, they would not be automatically credited and have to be done so manually via the "Transaction History" page.