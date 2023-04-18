Binance Labs Announces the List of 12 Selected Teams for the MVB Accelerator Program in Season 6

Binance Labs, the accelerator and venture capital of Binance, has announced the 12 project teams that will be participating as finalists in the Most Valuable Builder (MVB) Program. The MVB is an accelerator program aimed at developing the BNB Chain ecosystem. The 11-week MVB Accelerator Program Season 6 will commence on April 17th, with the curriculum designed to meet the changing requirements of Web 3.0 founders. The program provides investment and in-depth sessions with industry experts to help emerging projects reach their full potential, as well as technical guidance for onboarding and scaling on the BNB Chain, and developing products that meet product-market fit.

In this season, each project team will receive personalized advice from a dedicated MVB mentor, and Binance Co-Founders will be hosting exclusive masterclasses for MVB VI's cohort. Yi He, Binance Co-Founder and Head of Binance Labs will lead a masterclass on Building Culture, Teams and Marketing, while Co-Founder and CEO of Binance, CZ (Changpeng Zhao) will hold an Off the Record session to wrap up Season 6 masterclasses.

The MVB Accelerator Program received over 1,500 applications this season, with 12 teams admitted after a highly selective process that admitted less than 1% of the total applicant pool.

The 12 MVB Season VI Accelerator teams are building across Infrastructure to Application Layers, and they include:

Kinza, a lending protocol built for a reliable DeFi ecosystem that aims to connect demand and supply of liquidity to create the best on-chain money market.

Hinkal Protocol, an easy-to-integrate privacy SDK that helps users anonymize transactions with a privacy-preserving KYC layer suitable for enterprise and institutional use.

KiloEx, a user-friendly perp DEX focused on risk management and capital efficiency.

Cashmere Labs, a cross-chain aggregator and stableswap platform using interoperability messaging to swap any asset between any chain, with cross-chain MEV-attack prevention.

EthosX, a decentralized finance platform creating end-to-end financial derivatives on-chain.

AltLayer, offering application-specific multichain rollups through a system of highly scalable execution layers that derive security from an underlying L1/L2.

ZKCross, the first multichain ZK-Rollup execution layer utilizing ZK-WASM that allows both Web2 and Web 3 developers to build Web3 applications with their ZK-fusion model.

HIM, an Otome game that combines SBTs, asset ownership, the immutability of Web3, and AI open-domain conversation to create robust, interactive, and conversational gameplay.

Sparkle.xyz, an astrology lifestyle app offering personalized Soulbound Token (SBT) characters with tradable NFTs, astrology-themed PVP games, and social features.

Masa Finance, which provides an SDK that mints Soulbound Tokens (SBTs) for composable and standardized on-chain identifiers to scale to the next billion web3 users. Masa SBTs will be the fundamental building blocks for an interoperable identity, data, and trust layer.

Slise, a Web3-native programmatic ad platform using wallets and on-chain data to target users for Web3 projects while providing sustainable revenue streams for dApps displaying ads.

xBank, a consumer credit protocol and all-in-one portal that provides options to 'Buy Now, Pay Later' for NFTs and provides greater profit margins for users contributing through credit premiums.

At the end of the 11-week accelerator, Binance Labs will hold a closed-door Demo Day to showcase the top projects, with venture capitalists and Binance Labs’ limited partners invited to meet MVB teams to consider potential investments, in addition to Binance Labs' own funding to fuel innovation across the wider Web 3.0 ecosystem.