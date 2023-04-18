Ethereum Inflows Slow Following Shanghai Upgrade, Exchanges See Ether Influx

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ethereum Inflows Slow Following Shanghai Upgrade, Exchanges See Ether Influx

Forkast - Timmy Shen
2023-04-18 05:13
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.

Ethereum-linked products saw little investment interest with inflows of around US$300,000 in the week ending April 14, accounting for a tiny portion of the total US$114 million weekly inflow into digital assets and despite the blockchain’s milestone upgrade last week, according to a report from European cryptocurrency investment firm CoinShares.

See related article: Kraken to withdraw US$1.17 bln of staked Ether in line with SEC ruling, settlement

Fast facts

  • Total investment in digital asset products reached US$114 million last week, with Bitcoin getting the lion’s share of US$104 million, according to the report. It was the fourth week in a row of inflows.
  • “This four-week run of inflows now total US$345 million, almost fully correcting the prior six-week run of outflows that totalled US$408 million,” the CoinShares report said. “We believe this is a flight to safety by investors fearful of the ongoing traditional finance challenges.”
  • Developers of the Ethereum blockchain on April 12 updated the network with new features including allowing the withdrawal of staked Ether. Such tokens were deposited to support the operations of the Ethereum blockchain, the world’s second-biggest, in return for a passive income, usually in the form of more tokens.
  • However, data from on-chain analysis company CryptoQuant showed during the period between April 13 and 17, cryptocurrency exchanges saw a net inflow of about 131,395 Ether (US$273.3 million), with over 1.46 million Ether transferred to the exchanges, a move typically indicating selling intention from crypto holders.
  • Analysts at crypto research firm Kaiko said on Monday that the ETH-USD pair on crypto exchange Coinbase has seen more sell orders than buys since the upgrade.
  • As of Tuesday noon in Hong Kong, around 1.06 million Ether have been withdrawn since the Wednesday upgrade with 465,940 Ether deposited, according to data from Token Unlocks.
  • Ether edged down 0.88% in the past 24 hours to change hands at US$2,080, but rose 8.24% in the past seven days, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Bitcoin fell 1.73% in the last 24 hours to trade at US$29,464, logging a 2.1% weekly drop.

See related article: Ethereum Shanghai upgrade prompts Ether withdrawals, but no stampede for exits

View full text