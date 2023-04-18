Binance Upgrades Wallet Infrastructure, Retires Old Deposit Addresses

Binance is retiring old deposit addresses and memos in batches as part of its wallet infrastructure upgrade. Users whose deposit address and memo are affected will receive an email notification from Binance. The move is aimed at improving the security and efficiency of Binance's platform.

Binance has stated that users whose deposit address and memo are affected will receive an email notification. The exchange has recommended that users check their email and Binance account regularly for updates on the status of their deposit addresses and memos.

The upgrading of Binance's wallet infrastructure is part of the exchange's ongoing efforts to enhance the security and efficiency of its platform. Binance has been investing heavily in upgrading its technology and infrastructure in recent years, and the move to retire old deposit addresses and memos is another step in this direction.

The retirement of old deposit addresses and memos may cause some inconvenience to users, but Binance has assured its users that the move is necessary for the long-term safety and stability of its platform. The exchange has also urged its users to ensure that their deposit addresses and memos are up-to-date to avoid any issues with depositing funds.

Overall, the move to retire old deposit addresses and memos is a positive step for Binance and its users, as it demonstrates the exchange's commitment to improving the security and efficiency of its platform. While there may be some short-term inconvenience, the long-term benefits of upgrading the wallet infrastructure are expected to be significant.