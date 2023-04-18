First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Settles in Below $29.5K As Appeal of Riskier Assets Lessens

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Settles in Below $29.5K As Appeal of Riskier Assets Lessens

CoinDesk - James Rubin
2023-04-18 04:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.

Good morning. Here’s what’s happening:

Prices: Bitcoin drops below $29.5K as investors' appetite for riskier assets lessens.

Insights: What crypto projects are solving particularly important problems? Consensus Magazine presents 19 that bear watching in 2023.

Prices

CoinDesk Market Index (CMI) 1,288 −20.5 ▼ 1.6% Bitcoin (BTC) $29,387 −578.8 ▼ 1.9% Ethereum (ETH) $2,074 −19.2 ▼ 0.9% S&P 500 4,151.32 +13.7 ▲ 0.3% Gold $2,011 +16.4 ▲ 0.8% Nikkei 225 28,514.78 +21.3 ▲ 0.1% BTC/ETH prices per CoinDesk Indices, as of 7 a.m. ET (11 a.m. UTC)
CoinDesk Market Index (CMI)
1,288 −20.5 ▼ 1.6%
Bitcoin (BTC)
$29,387 −578.8 ▼ 1.9%
Ethereum (ETH)
$2,074 −19.2 ▼ 0.9%
S&P 500
4,151.32 +13.7 ▲ 0.3%
Gold
$2,011 +16.4 ▲ 0.8%
Nikkei 225
28,514.78 +21.3 ▲ 0.1%
BTC/ETH prices per CoinDesk Indices, as of 7 a.m. ET (11 a.m. UTC)

Is Bitcoin Entering a New Range?

After a week-long rise above $30,000, bitcoin dipped below the psychologically important threshold.

The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was recently trading at about $29,400, down about 1.9% over the past 24 hours. BTC dipped below $29,300 at one point as banking unrest subsided, treasury yields rose and investors shied away from riskier assets.

"Cryptos are losing some appeal as banking turmoil risks appear to be disappearing," Edward Moya, senior analyst at foreign exchange market maker Oanda, wrote in an email. "Fed lending to banks continues to ease and earnings has not revealed any major strains with the early banks that have reported. Also dampening the appeal for crypto is the surge behind Treasury yields, which is dampening the appeal for most risky assets.

Moya noted that a number of major banks reported solid first quarter earnings, including Wells Fargo and Citigroup and that "emergency lending is decreasing."

"The mid-and small banks are about to report and while we are about to see some serious deposit outflows, the focus is not about bank solvency, but on banking profitability," Moya wrote.

Ether was recently changing hands at about $2,075, off the better part of a percentage point. The second largest crypto in market value has yet to see many ill effects from the recent Ethereum Shanghai upgrade, the final step in the blockchain platform's transformation from a proof-of-work to a more energy efficient proof-of-stake protocol.

Other major cryptos were in the red, albeit lightly so. ARB, the token of the layer 2 Ethereum scaling protocol Arbitrum, and ADA, the native crypto of the Cardano blockchain, both recently declined about 3%. The CoinDesk Market Index, a measure of the crypto markets overall performance, was recently down 1.6%.

Equity markets inched upward as investors chewed over the encouraging bank earnings and the possibility that the U.S. central bank might continue raising interest rates to tame inflation. In last month's near banking meltdown, that prescription seemed less likely. Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury yield has increased three straight days to 3.59%, while gold, which a week ago neared its all-time high, has edged downward to just above $2,000.

Oanda's Moya was wary about bitcoin's near-future path forward. "Bitcoin looks like it might be consolidating, possibly settling on a new range between the $26,500 and $31,000 region," he wrote.

Biggest Gainers

Asset Ticker Returns DACS Sector
Decentraland MANA +7.3% Entertainment
Gala GALA +5.0% Entertainment
Loopring LRC +4.3% Smart Contract Platform

Biggest Losers

Asset Ticker Returns DACS Sector
Cosmos ATOM −4.0% Smart Contract Platform
Solana SOL −3.9% Smart Contract Platform
Cardano ADA −2.7% Smart Contract Platform

Insights

Crypto Innovation Thrives: Here Are 19 Projects to Watch

For the past three years the Pew Research Center has polled Americans about their exposure to cryptocurrency. The percentage of people who have “ever invested in, traded or used a cryptocurrency such as bitcoin or ether” has remained roughly 16% since 2020. But this spring, Pew sought to identify how people feel about crypto. Among the 88% who have ever heard of cryptocurrency, 75% are “not very or not at all confident that cryptocurrencies are reliable or safe.” Only 6% are very confident.

Trust in crypto is very low.

The CoinDesk editorial team didn’t need a poll to see this. Our Most Influential 2022 list, published in December, subjectively identified the 50 people who defined the year in crypto. A significant percentage of the list was feel-bad stories of scammers and hucksters and possible sociopaths who depleted customer’s savings. The list came out less than a month after the sudden and shocking collapse of FTX, capping off a year of scandals. Understandably in response, Congress, mainstream media and the public are ready to punish crypto.

To state the obvious, 2022 was the antithesis of crypto, which was invented as a remedy in 2009 to broken global financial systems and not to make sharks and charlatans rich. Bitcoin made peer-to-peer transactions possible, bypassing banks that make the transfers slow, costly and intrusive. By solving the trusted-mediator problem, bitcoin allowed transactions to be quicker and cheaper and therefore more accessible.

The CoinDesk team set about to find projects that fulfill the ethos of crypto by solving a problem. In brainstorming sessions, we debated what problems crypto could be employed to solve, which quickly split into two baskets: problems within the crypto ecosystem itself, and problems in the world generally.

Then the team explored the merits of projects aiming to solve the identified problems. From a list of more than 35 projects, we selected 19. Some haven’t launched yet, others have been around for years. Funding ranges from bootstrapped to tens of millions of dollars, to undisclosed support from a parent foundation or project. We didn't put a lot of restrictions or parameters on these projects. Crypto organizations come in many forms (from traditional startups to DAOs to major corporations). It is still relatively new and many of its brands – even if valued in the billions of dollars – are not widely recognized.

What the CoinDesk team looked for are innovative ideas, convincing proposals or evidence of success, and talented, committed people. Moreover, the problems the projects were aiming to solve had to be real, and the remedies needed. They could not just be a crypto version of something that is adequately managed in traditional finance, for instance, or purely meant for speculation or fun.

Read the full article here:

Important events.

Innovate Finance Global Summit

China gross domestic product (Q1/MoM/YoY)

China industrial production (March/YoY)

CoinDesk TV

In case you missed it, here is the most recent episode of "First Mover" on CoinDesk TV:

Ether Withdrawals Cross 1M Tokens After Shanghai Upgrade; SEC Commissioner Peirce on DeFi Oversight

Ether (ETH) withdrawals topped 1 million tokens on Sunday night, even as prices touched an 11-month high, following the recently implemented Shapella upgrade. Galaxy Digital Vice President of Research Christine Kim and K33 Senior Analyst Vetle Lunde join the conversation. Plus, SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce discusses the future of decentralized finance (DeFi). And Lamina1 CEO Rebecca Barkin shares her insights on what the metaverse could look like in the next 10 years.

Headlines

Crypto Exchange Bittrex Violated Federal Laws, SEC Charges in Lawsuit: The agency said Bittrex failed to register as an exchange, broker or clearing agency.

Ether’s Strong Price Action May Continue Until End of Month: Coinbase: One reason why ether is appreciating is because of its relative underperformance versus bitcoin so far this year, the exchange said.

MicroStrategy’s Saylor Integrates Bitcoin Lightning Address Into Corporate Email: The Lightning Address protocol allows users to send bitcoin over the Lightning Network to a wallet identifier resembling a conventional email address.

Nike is Releasing Its First Digital Sneaker Collection on .Swoosh: The virtual sneaker, called Our Force 1, is a play on the brand's iconic Air Force 1 design.

View full text