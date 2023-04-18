copy link
create picture
more
MicroStrategy’s Saylor Integrates Bitcoin Lightning Address Into Corporate Email
CoinDesk by Frederick Munawa
2023-04-18 00:33
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Michael Saylor, the outspoken bitcoin proponent and co-founder of business analytics software firm MicroStrategy (MSTR), has integrated Bitcoin’s Lightning Network into his corporate email address. This means anyone can use that email address – saylor@microstrategy.com – to send bitcoin (BTC) to the 58-year-old billionaire.
The integration uses The Lightning Address protocol, which allows developers to replace a standard Lightning invoice, or payment request, with an internet identifier such as an email address.
The Lightning Network is Bitcoin’s layer 2 scaling solution designed to make bitcoin payments cheaper and faster.
Saylor, who is reportedly worth around $1.2 billion and whose company has amassed approximately 140,000 BTC (about $4 billion at current prices), has been receiving small bitcoin donations from fans after tweeting about the integration.
View full text