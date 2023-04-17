According to an April 17 Fox News report, Elon Musk told Fox anchor Tucker Carlson that he’s developing a ChatGPT rival known as “TruthGPT,” a large language model (LLM) that Musk says will be trained to explore the mysteries of the universe.

“I’m going to start something which I call TruthGPT, or a maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe.”

This truth-seeking AI, as per Musk, will also push back against what he perceives as “left-wing” bias in the industry. Musk told Carlson that ChatGPT “is programmed by left-wing experts, which train the chatbots to lie.” Carlson, for his part, also stated that “the deeper problem is not simply that it will become autonomous and turn us all into slaves, but that it will control our understanding of reality and do it in a really dishonest way,” adding that “it could be programmed to lie to us for political effect.”

Musk also appeared to address concerns over his entering the crowded LLM market — a move he signaled with the purchase of a reported 10,000 GPUs — just weeks after signing a petition calling for a pause on related research in order to evaluate safety concerns:

“I think this might be the best path to safety in the sense that an AI that cares about understanding the universe is unlikely to annihilate humans because we are an interesting part of the universe."

Artificial intelligence has also demonstrated its capacity when it comes to blockchain applications. Since March 17, Cointelegraph has been reporting on a series of token trades conducted by ChatGPT-4. When prompted on how to allocate $100 on certain coins or tokens, ChatGPT-4 recommended $50 to Bitcoin (BTC), $25 to Ether (ETH), $15 to Cosmos’ ATOM (ATOM), and $10 to nonfungible tokens and other Web3 projects. According to the chatbot: