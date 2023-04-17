Exchange
Vechain Has Launched VORJ, a User-Friendly Blockchain Platform

TheNewsCrypto - Maxwell
2023-04-18 02:36
  • VORJ allows users to create and interact with smart contracts without understanding solidity.
  • VechainThor blockchain is compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM).
  • VORJ beta version enables users to generate Ethereum tokens (ERC-20).
VeChain has launched VORJ, a no-code Web3-as-a-Service platform that allows anyone to create, deploy, and interact with smart contracts on the VeChainThor blockchain without understanding solidity.
It's finally here – VORJ, vechain's #Web3-as-a-Service platform is LIVE!
Deploy Web3 assets with just a few clicks, and never worry about transaction fees again. Building on #blockchain has never been so easy!
Learn more by reading our Medium post, or head straight to…
— vechain (@vechainofficial) April 17, 2023
This new launch empowers users to participate in the digital asset market, previously exclusive to Web3 users. With VORJ, users no longer rely on third-party intermediaries to create and manage their digital assets, reducing costs and improving transparency.

VechainThor Enables Seamless Smart Contract Migration

VechainThor blockchain has the unique advantage of being compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). This means developers can seamlessly migrate their Ethereum smart contracts onto the VechainThor platform.
By doing so, they gain access to VechainThor’s enhanced security, transaction speeds, and low fees. This compatibility allows a wider range of applications to be built on VechainThor, attracting more developers and businesses to the platform.
Moreover, VORJ is designed to be user-friendly and convenient, eliminating key barriers to entry for Web2 users. Also, this platform allows users to no longer monitor transaction costs and fees. The VORJ system automatically carries out these tasks and monitors everything for the users, simplifying managing digital assets.
The VORJ beta version has enabled users to generate Ethereum tokens (ERC-20) on the VORJ-fronted application. Additionally, VORJ has a platform called Application Programmable Interface (API) that offers a wide range of token standards. This feature enables users to select from various token standards and create custom tokens tailored to their needs.
The VORJ platform launched a few weeks after the Vechain network announced its decision to eliminate fees for the VeWorld web wallet. Furthermore, this development has significant implications for users of the VeWorld online wallet. It is said that users no longer need to pay transaction fees while sending and receiving cryptocurrencies. Hence, the elimination of these fees is a significant step towards making the use of cryptocurrencies more accessible and affordable for users.
View full text