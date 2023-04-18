The Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) trading volume reached a major milestone on April 15th, 2023, as it surpassed 1 million ETH or $2.1 billion USD all time. The achievement was celebrated by BAYC members and the wider NFT community and further solidified BAYC’s position as one of the most valuable NFT collections in the space.

BAYC Surpass 1 MILLION ETH in Trading Volume! Source: OpenSea

The BAYC’s Trading Volume Milestone

The BAYC’s achievement was announced on Twitter by a community member. It highlighted how In just two years, the BAYC has come a long way. How it has established itself as a valuable asset for collectors and investors alike. The trading volume of 1 million Ether (ETH) is a testament to the appeal of the BAYC and the NFT market in general.

According to CryptoSlam, the BAYC trading has the second-highest volume of any NFT collection of all time. Additionally, Yuga Labs, the parent company of the BAYC, accounts for four of the top ten most traded collections in the NFT space. This highlights the success of the BAYC and its associated companies in the NFT market. Moreover, it highlights the continued interest in NFTs as a whole.

BAYC Community Celebrates the Milestone

Following the achievement, BoredOhms, a BAYC member and Sewer Apes founder, created a new “ONE MILLION ETH” Jimmyfied edit for BAYC members to celebrate the milestone. This highlights the community aspect of the BAYC and how members come together to celebrate each other’s accomplishments. It also demonstrates the creative ways in which members use their NFTs to express themselves and connect with others in the community.

The BAYC has become a cultural phenomenon and has attracted the attention of celebrities and high-profile investors. In March 2023, musician Post Malone bought a Bored Ape NFT for 740 ETH or roughly $1.5 million USD. This further propelled BAYC into the mainstream and increased its value and popularity.

Implications for the NFT Market and Beyond

The NFT market has seen its fair share of volatility. Prices fluctuate rapidly in response to market conditions and investor sentiment. However, the BAYC’s trading volume of 1 million ETH all-time indicates that it has weathered these storms. As so, it remains a valuable asset for collectors and investors. It also suggests that the NFT market is maturing and becoming more established as a legitimate asset class.

Looking ahead, the future of the NFT market and the BAYC is bright, with continued growth and development expected. As more people enter the space and learn about the potential benefits of owning NFTs, the demand for valuable collections like the BAYC is likely to increase.

The post BAYC Surpass 1 MILLION ETH in Trading Volume! appeared first on NFT Evening.