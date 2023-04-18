BAYC Surpass 1 MILLION ETH in Trading Volume!

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

BAYC Surpass 1 MILLION ETH in Trading Volume!

NFTEvening - Antonio Madeira
2023-04-18 02:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
The Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) trading volume reached a major milestone on April 15th, 2023, as it surpassed 1 million ETH or $2.1 billion USD all time. The achievement was celebrated by BAYC members and the wider NFT community and further solidified BAYC’s position as one of the most valuable NFT collections in the space.
BAYC Surpass 1 MILLION ETH in Trading Volume! Source: OpenSea

The BAYC’s Trading Volume Milestone

The BAYC’s achievement was announced on Twitter by a community member. It highlighted how In just two years, the BAYC has come a long way. How it has established itself as a valuable asset for collectors and investors alike. The trading volume of 1 million Ether (ETH) is a testament to the appeal of the BAYC and the NFT market in general.
According to CryptoSlam, the BAYC trading has the second-highest volume of any NFT collection of all time. Additionally, Yuga Labs, the parent company of the BAYC, accounts for four of the top ten most traded collections in the NFT space. This highlights the success of the BAYC and its associated companies in the NFT market. Moreover, it highlights the continued interest in NFTs as a whole.

BAYC Community Celebrates the Milestone

Following the achievement, BoredOhms, a BAYC member and Sewer Apes founder, created a new “ONE MILLION ETH” Jimmyfied edit for BAYC members to celebrate the milestone. This highlights the community aspect of the BAYC and how members come together to celebrate each other’s accomplishments. It also demonstrates the creative ways in which members use their NFTs to express themselves and connect with others in the community.
The BAYC has become a cultural phenomenon and has attracted the attention of celebrities and high-profile investors. In March 2023, musician Post Malone bought a Bored Ape NFT for 740 ETH or roughly $1.5 million USD. This further propelled BAYC into the mainstream and increased its value and popularity.

Implications for the NFT Market and Beyond

The NFT market has seen its fair share of volatility. Prices fluctuate rapidly in response to market conditions and investor sentiment. However, the BAYC’s trading volume of 1 million ETH all-time indicates that it has weathered these storms. As so, it remains a valuable asset for collectors and investors. It also suggests that the NFT market is maturing and becoming more established as a legitimate asset class.
Looking ahead, the future of the NFT market and the BAYC is bright, with continued growth and development expected. As more people enter the space and learn about the potential benefits of owning NFTs, the demand for valuable collections like the BAYC is likely to increase.
The post BAYC Surpass 1 MILLION ETH in Trading Volume! appeared first on NFT Evening.
View full text