Elon Musk’s Twitter Partners With EToro, Enabling Crypto Trades

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Elon Musk’s Twitter Partners With EToro, Enabling Crypto Trades

TheNewsCrypto - Nafesha
2023-04-18 02:15
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
  • Twitter supports crypto trading, enhancing a partnership with eToro.
  • Bitcoin has already been traded on Twitter in the last 24hrs.
Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter has always had a connection over meme coins especially Dogecoin as shown in the recent logo change. Whereas, the impact was prominently huge than expected over the price surge on Dogecoin at that time.
Now, Twitter permits cryptocurrency trading along with stocks and other financial assets by enabling a partnership with eToro, an authorized financial services-led investment company for multiple assets.

How eToro Supports Crypto Trading?

It is reported that Twitter would enhance market charts for trading stocks and assets from eToro. Using this, users can involve in crypto trading. One of the spokespersons of eToro has said that Twitter cashtags will be expanded to cover far more instruments and asset classes. Moreover, users will be enabled with a ‘view on eToro’ option. This will help users to understand the criticalities of the platform supported by TradingView as a market data partner.
The eToro’s CEO, Yoni Assia said:
“As we’ve grown over the past three years immensely, we’ve seen more and more of our users interact on Twitter [and] educate themselves about the markets.”
He also added that eToro‘s partnership with Twitter would support the users regards to financial analysis in real-time. Furthermore, it is observed that the collaboration might increase various asset classes towards Twitter using eToro’s Cashtag feature. Cashtag is something associated with TradingView. It is meant that entering the ticker with the dollar sign might lead to the price details of the particular crypto asset through an API (Application Programming Interface).
In the last 24 hours, as soon as the partnership of Twitter enabled with eToro, Bitcoin trading has been started. Currently, it is evident that bitcoin trading is now live at the price ranging to $29,534.30 with a decrease of 3.34%.
Recommended For You:
  • Can U.S. Agencies Spy on Twitter Under Musk’s Surveillance?
View full text