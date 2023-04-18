Elon Musk’s Twitter Partners With EToro, Enabling Crypto Trades

Twitter supports crypto trading, enhancing a partnership with eToro.

Bitcoin has already been traded on Twitter in the last 24hrs.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter has always had a connection over meme coins especially Dogecoin as shown in the recent logo change. Whereas, the impact was prominently huge than expected over the price surge on Dogecoin at that time.

Now, Twitter permits cryptocurrency trading along with stocks and other financial assets by enabling a partnership with eToro, an authorized financial services-led investment company for multiple assets.

How eToro Supports Crypto Trading?

It is reported that Twitter would enhance market charts for trading stocks and assets from eToro. Using this, users can involve in crypto trading. One of the spokespersons of eToro has said that Twitter cashtags will be expanded to cover far more instruments and asset classes. Moreover, users will be enabled with a ‘view on eToro’ option. This will help users to understand the criticalities of the platform supported by TradingView as a market data partner.

The eToro’s CEO, Yoni Assia said:

“As we’ve grown over the past three years immensely, we’ve seen more and more of our users interact on Twitter [and] educate themselves about the markets.”

He also added that eToro‘s partnership with Twitter would support the users regards to financial analysis in real-time. Furthermore, it is observed that the collaboration might increase various asset classes towards Twitter using eToro’s Cashtag feature. Cashtag is something associated with TradingView. It is meant that entering the ticker with the dollar sign might lead to the price details of the particular crypto asset through an API (Application Programming Interface).

In the last 24 hours, as soon as the partnership of Twitter enabled with eToro, Bitcoin trading has been started. Currently, it is evident that bitcoin trading is now live at the price ranging to $29,534.30 with a decrease of 3.34%.

Recommended For You: