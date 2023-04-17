NYDFS Adopts Regulation to Assess Supervisory Costs for Licensed Crypto Firms

The New York State Department of Financial Services, or NYDFS, has adopted a regulation that will allow the government agency to assess supervisory costs from licensed crypto firms operating in the state.

In an April 16 announcement, the NYDFS said the supervisory costs enforced by the new regulation would be used for “adding top talent to its virtual currency team”. The government department will assess costs for the supervision and examination of crypto firms operating in the state with a BitLicense.

“This regulation provides the Department with additional tools and resources to regulate the virtual currency industry now and in the future as innovators create new products and use cases for digital assets,” said NYDFS Superintendent Adrienne Harris.

Crypto firms operating in the state of New York are largely required to apply for a BitLicense, a requirement for companies since 2015. The NYDFS proposed adopting the regulation to assess costs in December 2022, after which time it met with “key stakeholders” and received feedback. According to the regulator, the proposed rule was added in response to the state’s Financial Services Law not including such a provision on the assessment of operating costs.

The NYDFS listed 33 companies involved in crypto and blockchain operating in the state under a virtual currency license, limited purpose trust charter, or money transmitter license as of Feb. 10. New York City Mayor Eric Adams suggested the state scrap the BitLicense regime in April 2022, claiming the requirements stifled innovation and economic growth.