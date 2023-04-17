Twitter Now Enables Crypto and Stock Trading Through eToro Partnership

Key Points:

Twitter’s partnership with eToro now allows real-time observation and trading of crypto and stock assets.

This integration marks Twitter’s entry into the financial services industry, a move that aligns with Elon Musk’s “super app” vision.

Prior to this partnership, Twitter only allowed observation of real-time trading data from TradingView through eToro’s Cashtag feature.

With the ongoing partnership with eToro, Twitter has enabled users to observe prices and trade various assets. CNBC reported that this partnership is rare for the social platform which Musk owns. The move aids in Musk’s mission to develop the platform into a “super app” that provides financial services to users on various levels.

Before its launch, users were able to observe real-time trading data from TradingView via eToro’s Cashtag feature. The collaboration aims to integrate various asset classes into the platform. Additionally, the integration suggests that Musk aims to develop the platform beyond its social standing.

