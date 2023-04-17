copy link
create picture
more
SEC Charges Bittrex Over Operating ‘Unregistered Securities Exchange’
CoinGape by Anvesh Reddy
2023-04-17 14:53
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday charged crypto platform Bittrex over non-compliance related accusations. The complaint follows a Wells notice in March 2023, after which the crypto exchange announced it was winding up US operations. However, it was only on Sunday that reports revealed about the Wells notice that preceded the exchange's decision to leave notice. This move adds to the US SEC's growing list of crypto businesses under its radar.
In its complaint, the agency also charged Bittrex co-founder William Shihara for operating "an unregistered national securities exchange, broker, and clearing agency." The SEC also charged Bittrex's foreign affiliate, Bittrex Global GmbH, for failing to register as a national securities exchange over its operation of a single shared order book along with Bittrex.
Investor Protection
Gurbir Grewal, Director of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement, alleged that Bittrex repeatedly chose profits over investor protection. He added in the complaint that the exchange depended on circumventing registration requirements of the federal securities laws.
View full text