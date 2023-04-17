copy link
create picture
more
Twitter Offers Crypto and Stock Trading via eToro
Binance News Team
2023-04-17 14:49
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Twitter has added a link to eToro for users to trade cryptocurrencies, stocks and other financial assets directly through their timeline.
This feature also includes the option to view market charts and receive real-time trading data from TradingView
The feature has been on the horizon since the partnership between crypto and stocks trading platform eToro, and Twitter was announced on Thursday, April 13.
View full text