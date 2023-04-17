Grayscale Solana Trust Down By 75% Open Trades on OTC Markets

Solana News: Grayscale Investments, the world’s largest digital currency asset manager on Monday announced that its Solana Trust began trading on Over-the-Counter (OTC). It is being labeled under the symbol of GSOL. However, Grayscale Solana Trust is trailing by 75.97% in the last 12 months.

Grayscale Solana Trust Down By 88%

According to the announcement, Grayscale Solana Trust is one of the 16 digital currencies investment products. It is being reported that GSOL has 304,427 shares outstanding till April 14, 2023. Solana’s share price stands around $0.386.

It is important to note that around $2.9 million worth of assets stands under the name of Solana Trust. However, it is down by 88.38% since its inception.

On the market side, Solana (SOL) price is up by 151% on the basis of year to date (YTD) basis. Sol is trading at an average price of $25.12, at press time. Its 24 hour trading volume is up by 166% to stand at $878 million. While it is holding a market cap of around $10 billion.

Grayscale’s one of the biggest trusts, Grayscale® Bitcoin Trust is trailing by over 25% in the last 12 months. However, it is up by 19,578% since its inception.

Bitcoin Price is up by 76% on the year to date (YTD) basis. BTC regained the crucial $30k Price level recently. However, it is trading at an average price of $29,422, at the press time.