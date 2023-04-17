South Korean Prosecutors Link Do Kwon to Law Firm Transactions Before Crypto Crash

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

South Korean Prosecutors Link Do Kwon to Law Firm Transactions Before Crypto Crash

Bitcoinist - Ronaldo Marquez
2023-04-17 13:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to a Bloomberg report, South Korean prosecutors are now investigating the crypto mogul and founder of Terraform Labs, Do Kwon, for allegedly transferring funds to a local law firm just before the tokens he created suffered a US$60 billion wipeout, causing significant disruption in the digital-asset sector.

Did The Fallen Crypto Giant Knew About The Crash?

TerraLabs, founded by Kwon, is a blockchain ecosystem that included a stablecoin token called TerraUSD, and a sister token called Luna, which suffered a significant collapse in May 2022. The collapse wiped out over $50 billion in market capitalization of UST/LUNA and caused over $400 billion in losses for the broader cryptocurrency market.
Following this event, South Korean prosecutors have confirmed that Do Kwon transferred nine billion Won ($9.1 million) to law firm Kim & Chang, including a payment made just before the collapse of the TerraUSD and Luna tokens.
The prosecutor’s office in Seoul announced on Monday that the report of the transaction was accurate and not false.
The timing of the transfer has raised suspicions that Kwon may have anticipated legal issues as his cryptocurrency project began to struggle. The collapse of TerraUSD and Luna tokens caused a significant shock in the digital asset sector, with investors losing billions of dollars in value overnight.
Kwon was arrested in March in Montenegro and is awaiting extradition to the United States. US prosecutors have accused Kwon of defrauding investors and misusing funds from the Terraform Labs project.
In a statement released by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Gary Gensler, Chairman of the SEC, alleged that Kwon and other Terraform Labs executives made repeated false and misleading statements to investors to build trust and attract investment.
The SEC claims that these statements were intended to create a false impression of the company’s financial health and prospects, leading to devastating losses for investors.
The former CEO of Terraform Labs is also facing charges in South Korea, including breaching capital-markets law, related to his alleged involvement in last year’s crypto market crash.
Crypto Goes Mainstream In Asia
Asia is taking a leadership role in legitimizing the Web3 space, with Japan joining the movement with the release of its Web3 whitepaper. The whitepaper recognizes the widespread interest in Web3 and proposes that Japan should establish itself as a leader in the space through favorable regulations and tax incentives.
According to Ken Kodama, the co-founder of the Cardano project, Japan’s Web3 whitepaper is a significant step forward for the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry. He noted that Japan has long been a leader in technological innovation and that the country has the potential to become a major player in the Web3 space.
Kodama also said that standardizing accounting guidelines and establishing a clear registration process for stablecoin issuance will help promote industry transparency and accountability.
The appointment of a Web3 minister and the issuance of crypto visas for skilled workers will also help to attract talent and resources to the sector, further promoting its growth and development.
Japan has long been a leader in technological innovation, and the country’s cryptocurrency and blockchain industry is no exception. With millions of users already in the country, Japan has the potential to become a major player in the global cryptocurrency and blockchain market.
View full text