South Korean Prosecutors Link Do Kwon to Law Firm Transactions Before Crypto Crash

According to a Bloomberg report, South Korean prosecutors are now investigating the crypto mogul and founder of Terraform Labs, Do Kwon, for allegedly transferring funds to a local law firm just before the tokens he created suffered a US$60 billion wipeout, causing significant disruption in the digital-asset sector.

Did The Fallen Crypto Giant Knew About The Crash?

TerraLabs, founded by Kwon, is a blockchain ecosystem that included a stablecoin token called TerraUSD, and a sister token called Luna, which suffered a significant collapse in May 2022. The collapse wiped out over $50 billion in market capitalization of UST/LUNA and caused over $400 billion in losses for the broader cryptocurrency market.

Following this event, South Korean prosecutors have confirmed that Do Kwon transferred nine billion Won ($9.1 million) to law firm Kim & Chang, including a payment made just before the collapse of the TerraUSD and Luna tokens.

The prosecutor’s office in Seoul announced on Monday that the report of the transaction was accurate and not false.

The timing of the transfer has raised suspicions that Kwon may have anticipated legal issues as his cryptocurrency project began to struggle. The collapse of TerraUSD and Luna tokens caused a significant shock in the digital asset sector, with investors losing billions of dollars in value overnight.

Kwon was arrested in March in Montenegro and is awaiting extradition to the United States. US prosecutors have accused Kwon of defrauding investors and misusing funds from the Terraform Labs project.

In a statement released by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Gary Gensler, Chairman of the SEC, alleged that Kwon and other Terraform Labs executives made repeated false and misleading statements to investors to build trust and attract investment.

The SEC claims that these statements were intended to create a false impression of the company’s financial health and prospects, leading to devastating losses for investors.

The former CEO of Terraform Labs is also facing charges in South Korea, including breaching capital-markets law, related to his alleged involvement in last year’s crypto market crash.

