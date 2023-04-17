Do Kwon Transferred $7 Million to a Law Firm Shortly Before the Terra Crash (Report)

The former crypto mogul – Do Kwon – reportedly sent 9 billion won (approximately $6.9 million) to law firm Kim & Chang before the Terra collapse last spring.

The 31-year-old South Korean was detained last month in Montenegro after allegedly changing locations in the past several months. A trial against him will determine whether he played a role in the LUNA/UST fallout.

According to Bloomberg, South Korean prosecutors said the recent speculation that Kwon had transferred the funds to Kim & Chang just before the infamous crash “isn’t false.”

On the other hand, the law company was reluctant to share additional details on the matter:

“We are unable to provide specifics on individual cases. We have conducted our legal advisory services as usual and have legitimately received the fee for the services.”