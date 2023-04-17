Bitcoin, Ether See Bull Breather As Higher Bond Yields Support Dollar

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin, Ether See Bull Breather As Higher Bond Yields Support Dollar

CoinDesk by Omkar Godbole
2023-04-17 12:35
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Major cryptocurrencies traded with moderate losses Monday while the dollar index tracked Treasury yields higher as the market grew more comfortable with the Federal Reserve continuing its liquidity tightening cycle in May.
CoinDesk's bitcoin (BTC) price index fell below $30,000, registering a 1.7% drop on a 24-hour basis. Ether (ETH), the native token of Ethereum's blockchain – which successfully implemented the Shapella hard fork last week – fell by nearly 1.8% to $2,084.
The DeFi dominance index, which measures the market cap of a basket of top decentralized-finance coins as a percentage of the total market, held steady at around 4.3%, according to data source TradingView. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday reopened a proposal from last year to target decentralized finance (DeFi) explicitly.
In traditional markets, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's exchange rate against majors, rose to 101.80, extending Friday's 0.5% jump from 101.00. The yield on the two-year note gained nearly five basis points to 4.16%, extending the past week's 15 basis points rise. The yield on the 10-year note rose to its highest level in a month at 3.54%. Bond yields began rising on Friday after Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the central bank hasn't made much progress in bringing inflation down to its target of 2% and needs to lift interest rates further.
Traders priced an 85% probability the Fed will raise rates by 25 basis points to the new range of 5% to 5.25% versus 66% seen following the release of inflation data on Wednesday, according to the CME's FedWatch tool. The central bank has lifted rates by 475 basis points in the past 12 months, injecting volatility into risk assets, including cryptocurrencies.
"The 10-year Treasury yield is quietly climbing back up," Markus Thielen, head of research and strategy at crypto services provider Matrixport, said in a daily market update. "This needs monitoring in terms of a warning sign."
"We would consider taking some profits as the crypto market is showing exuberant signs," Thielen added. "Ideally, the delta should be replaced with upside call spreads in case prices continue to rally."
Per Alex Kuptsikevich, senior market analyst at the FxPro, bitcoin may struggle to establish a foothold above the former support-turned-resistance of $30,000 in the short-term.
"Traders should be prepared that the $30,000 mark for the first cryptocurrency could act as solid resistance after it was rigid support in 2021," Kuptsikevich said in an email.
View full text