Binance to Perform Wallet Maintenance for BNB Beacon Chain Ahead of the Barral Hard Fork

Crypto exchange Binance is due to perform wallet maintenance for the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2), which will see BNB withdrawals and deposits suspended for an hour, ahead of the Chain's scheduled Barral hard fork later this week. The wallet maintenance will start at 07:00 UTC on Tuesday, April 18 and run for an hour.

BNB Chain said in a blog post that the hard fork is expected to happen at block height 310,182,000. Based on the current block generation speed, this should happen on 21th Apr 2023 at 7:00 (UTC).

Ahead of the hard fork, BNB Chain said no action will be required from users of any exchange which supports BNB (such as Binance.com, BitMex, or Gate.io), one of the wallets, or a hardware wallet (such as Ledger, Cool Wallet), unless notified by the exchange or wallet service.

The upgrade, BEP171, is named after French physician and anatomist Jean-Augustin Barral. It introduces several security enhancements for the cross-chain bridge between BNB Beacon Chain and BNB Smart Chain, such as IAVL proof verification upgrade, a timer lock to massive funds cross-chain transfer , the auto-pause of transfers by forged proof detection, and the ability for validators to pause cross chain channels in an emergency.