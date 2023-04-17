copy link
Fear and Greed Index daily update
Binance News Team
2023-04-17 10:34
The CoinStats Crypto Fear and Greed Index stands at 69 (noon, UTC+0), landing in the “greed” segment. This signifies a prevailing optimism among the majority of cryptocurrency investors and often correlates to a bullish market.
69 “greed” is a high not seen since November 2021. The index read 62 “greed” one week ago, and 64 “greed” one month ago.
Credit: Coinstats
The Crypto Fear and Greed Index is a crucial barometer for investors in the digital asset market as it provides a snapshot of the market sentiment. By measuring emotions and sentiments of market participants, this index equips investors with valuable information to guide their investment decisions.
