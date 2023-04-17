Binance Market Update (2023-04-17)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.27T, down by -0.44% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,755 and $30,553 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,907, down by -1.33%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include ADX , AUDIO , and CITY , up by 16%, 14%, and 13%, respectively.

Market movers: