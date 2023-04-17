Ethereum (ETH) Tapped New 11-Month High, Bitcoin (BTC) Slips Below $30K: Market Watch

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ethereum (ETH) Tapped New 11-Month High, Bitcoin (BTC) Slips Below $30K: Market Watch

Cryptopotato - Jordan Lyanchev
2023-04-17 16:49
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
After several days of trading above the coveted $30,000 line, bitcoin has slipped below that level, charting a 5-day low.
In contrast, ETH pumped a bit higher today to register its new highest price level since May last year. BNB, DOGE, and SOL are up by impressive percentages, meanwhile.

Bitcoin Falls Below $30K

After regaining the $30,000 level last week, the primary cryptocurrency remained mostly above it for the next several days, and even the US CPI numbers couldn’t really shake it. The most significant price increase came on Friday when the asset touched $31,000 for the first time since June 2022.
However, the bears intercepted the move and pushed BTC south. Hours later, it found itself dumping to $30,000 but managed to maintain that level during the weekend amid low trading volumes.
As Sunday was coming to an end, BTC initiated a leg up but was stopped ahead of $30,600. The subsequent rejection drove it south hard, and bitcoin went to a 5-day low of $29,800.
As of now, the asset has recovered around $100 but still stands below $30,000. Its market capitalization has retraced to under $580 billion, while its dominance over the alts has taken another hit and is now down to 45.7% after exceeding 47% a week ago.
BTCUSD. Source: TradingView

ETH’s New Local Peak

Ethereum stole bitcoin’s spotlight last week upon the completion of the long-anticipated Shapella update. Its native token has massively outperformed BTC, resulting in increasing its dominance. Amid the substantial moves in staked ETH, the asset spiked once more hours ago to over $2,130 to chart its latest 11-month high before retracing to just under $2,100 as of now.
Binance Coin, Dogecoin, Solana, and Litecoin have all added somewhere between 3-4% in a day. As a result, BNB trades at $345, DOGE is above $0.9, SOL is at $25, and LTC is inches away from $100.
Avalanche has soared by 6% in a day and over 15% in a week to exceed $20.
The total crypto market cap has remained at essentially the same spot as yesterday at $1.265 trillion on CMC.
Cryptocurrency Market Overview. Source: Quantify Crypto
The post Ethereum (ETH) Tapped New 11-Month High, Bitcoin (BTC) Slips Below $30K: Market Watch appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text