ETH Withdrawals Surge Past 1M Tokens Valued At $2.1B After Shanghai

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

ETH Withdrawals Surge Past 1M Tokens Valued At $2.1B After Shanghai

Coinedition - Abdulkarim Abdulwahab
2023-04-17 14:29
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
  • Over one million ETH have been withdrawn after the Shanghai upgrade.
  • The withdrawal surge is attributed to regulatory issues with Kraken and Huobi.
  • Ethereum’s successful hard fork has caused its token price to soar above $2k.
According to data from a tracking platform, the total number of Ethereum (ETH) withdrawn after the Shanghai upgrade has exceeded one million tokens, with a market value above $2.1 billion. Additionally, 651 units of ETH are waiting to be withdrawn, while only 373.39k ETH coins have been deposited so far.
Colin Wu, a well-known Chinese crypto reporter, claimed the enormous withdrawal volume was due to regulatory factors of the Kraken crypto exchange and Huobi Global’s shareholders’ change.
As of 10:00 UTC+8 on April 17, after the Shanghai upgrade, the total amount of Ethereum withdrawn exceeded 1 million, and 368,000 were deposited. Currently, the number of Ethereum waiting to be withdrawn is 892,000; Kraken regulatory factor and Huobi shareholders change are main… pic.twitter.com/7lUIYAnJ7j
— Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) April 17, 2023
Last week, the Ethereum blockchain completed the Shanghai hard fork, the protocol’s first significant upgrade since “The Merge” in 2022. Its primary purpose is to allow stakers and validators to withdraw their staked ETH from the Beacon Chain for the first time.
According to official documentation, 17.3 million ETH are staked on the Beacon Chain, worth over $36.3 billion. Crypto analysts have argued that while the long-term effects of this upgrade are favorable for the market, there may be short-term negative impacts.
“It should get very interesting as people anticipate the outcome of such a big unlock,” an influencer named Crypto Tony wrote early this month, hinting at a possible massive dump on the market.
The Shanghai upgrade will began an unlock of 17,000,000 $ETH from the 12th April 10:27pm, Epoch 194048 Long term this and the Capella upgrades are good, but short term this should get very interesting as people anticipate the outcome of such a big unlock pic.twitter.com/uA4fBurbXl
— Crypto Tony (@CryptoTony__) April 2, 2023
However, following the hard fork’s successful completion, the Ethereum token’s price soared above $2k, one of its highest values this year. ETH’s seven-day cumulative growth stands above 13%, according to data from the market tracking site, CoinMarketCap. And in the last 24 hours, crypto traders exchanged ether tokens worth nearly $9 billion.
The post ETH Withdrawals Surge Past 1M Tokens Valued at $2.1B After Shanghai appeared first on Coin Edition.
View full text