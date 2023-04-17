Shaquille O'Neal Finally Served FTX Lawsuit: Lawyers

Legendary Basketballer Shaquille O'Neal has finally been served a class-action lawsuit against FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, a law firm for the plaintiffs tweeted on Sunday.

"Plaintiffs in the billion $ FTX class action case just served @SHAQ outside his house," the Moskowitz law firm tweeted. "His home video cameras recorded our service and we made it very clear that he is not to destroy or erase any of these security tapes because they must be preserved for our lawsuit." The video recording has not yet been released.

Shaq getting served the lawsuit outside his Atlanta home ends a dramatic, almost outlandish chase, in which the lawyers claimed the superstar was “hiding and driving away from our process servers for the past three months.” CoinDesk has been unable to reach O’Neal for a request for comment.

Lawyers had claimed they had tried to reach O'Neal by leaving comments on his socials like Twitter and Instagram too. Earlier this month, a Judge had denied a motion to allow O'Neal to be served electronically.

The case has been filed by Oklahoma man Edwin Garrison, an FTX customer, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida. Attorneys Adam Moskowitz and David Boies are handling the case. CoinDesk has reached out to them for additional comments.

The news was reported by The Block earlier. “We just served personally Shaquille O’Neal outside his house with a copy of our complaint at 4pm,” Moskowitz said in an email to The Block. “We took Judge Moore’s instructions very seriously and are glad to finally end this silly sideshow.”

Dubbed "Shaqtoshi" in an FTX commercial, O'Neal is one of several celebrities including centi-millionaire financier Kevin O'Leary, football star Tom Brady and basketball stars Steph Curry who are facing a class-action lawsuit for promoting a “fraudulent scheme.”

When FTX had collapsed O'Neal had said “I was just a paid spokesperson for a commercial.”

O'Neal has been hiding in plain sight and the lawyers had tried to serve him at least 20 times, reported The Block. O'Neal, who has multiple homes, has a relatively public life as a DJ, a show host and his own podcast.