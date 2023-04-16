Binance Market Update (2023-04-16)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.27T, down by -0.23% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $30,131 and $30,478 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,310, down by -0.35%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include CTSI , ONT , and HIGH , up by 37%, 18%, and 15%, respectively.

Market movers: