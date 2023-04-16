CFTC Claims Crypto Assets Are Commodities in Lawsuit Against Ex-Deutsche Bank Investment Banker

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

CFTC Claims Crypto Assets Are Commodities in Lawsuit Against Ex-Deutsche Bank Investment Banker

Cryptopotato - Chayanika Deka
2023-04-16 04:32
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has filed a civil enforcement action against Rashawn Russell, a former Deutsche Bank investment banker, in the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York.
The filing alleges that Russell fraudulently solicited retail investors to invest in a digital asset trading fund. He is also being accused of defrauding investors of nearly $1 million in the process. He is being charged with one count of wire fraud by the CFTC.

The Lawsuit

According to the press release, Russell asked retail investors to contribute Bitcoin, Ether, and fiat currency to invest in his purported proprietary digital assets trading fund from November 2020 through July 2022. He allegedly guaranteed that investors would not sustain any losses. In some cases, the banker also promised a minimum 25% return on investment.
The complaint charged Russell with intentionally and/or recklessly making false and misleading statements regarding the structure, size, and performance of the fund. He is also accused of making false promises to pay withdrawal requests, as well as to compensate investors in USDC.
The funds were then used to pay for Russell’s personal expenses, entities tied to gambling activities, as well as Ponzi-like payments to current investors.
In the litigation against the individual, the commodities regulator has sought restitution, disgorgement, civil monetary penalties, and permanent trading and registration bans, in addition to a permanent injunction against further violations of the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA) and CFTC regulations.
CFTC’s Director of Enforcement Ian McGinley was quoted saying,
“As today’s action demonstrates, the CFTC is unrelenting in holding bad actors accountable and protecting retail investors from fraud in the digital asset space.”

Contrasting Views by SEC and CFTC

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has been adamant about certain crypto assets being securities. Contrastingly, the CFTC has reinforced that Bitcoin and Ether are commodities in the latest crypto fraud and misappropriation lawsuit.
“Certain digital assets, such as bitcoin, ether, and USDC, are encompassed in the definition of a “commodity” under Section 1a(9) of the Act, 7 U.S.C. §1a(9), and contracts for their sale are subject to the prohibitions of Section 6(c)(1) of the Act, 7 U.S.C. § 9(1), and Regulation 180.1, 17 C.F.R. § 180.1 (2022).”
The assertion comes a month after the CFTC Chair Rostin Behnam stated that Ether and stablecoins should be treated as commodities, a different view from that of SEC Chair Gary Gensler, who previously claimed that every crypto-asset with the exception of Bitcoin is likely a security, and thus subject to his agency’s oversight.
The lawsuit also highlighted the continued lack of consensus among the two agencies that leaves open the question of how regulators such as the Federal Reserve, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation view the asset class.
The post CFTC Claims Crypto Assets Are Commodities in Lawsuit Against Ex-Deutsche Bank Investment Banker appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text