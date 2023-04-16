Cybersecurity Firm Warns of Uniswap Phishing Scam Spreading False Exploit Information

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Cybersecurity Firm Warns of Uniswap Phishing Scam Spreading False Exploit Information

Bitcoinist - Eli Dambell
2023-04-16 15:28
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.

In a new development, cybersecurity company PeckShield Inc. raised an alert regarding a phishing account circulating fake information about a bogus Uniswap exploit. 

There have been several hacks and attacks in the cryptocurrency industry in recent years. These intrusions and other fraudulent actions are only a few examples of security issues that have hurt the industry’s reputation and prevented general acceptance.

Phishing Scam Targets Uniswap Users

The phishing account poses as Pocket Universe, claiming that a Permits2 Contract issue renders Uniswap users’ funds insecure. The phony account then requests that individuals cancel their current approvals on a site called Revoke Cash.

PeckShield alerted all Uniswap users via its Twitter platform about a phishing attack, cautioning everyone to be vigilant and not be a victim. The firm stressed that the exploiter’s tweets aim to get people to click a phishing link and lose their token. 

It stressed that users must always check the legitimacy of accounts and information sources before acting to avoid falling for such scams.

Notably, the legitimate Pocket Universe account, @PocketUniverseZ, features an extension to shield users from fraud.

Other Crypto Scams And Exploits

The widespread adoption of cryptocurrency has increased the prevalence of scams of all kinds. Cybercriminals have developed a variety of tactics, and blockchain technology’s anonymity allows many of them to get away with such scams. 

According to a DeFi security report, almost half of the attacks and losses this first quarter of Q1 happened in the first weeks of March. Euler Finance and Bonq DAO exploits were the quarter’s loss leaders, with losses of $196 million and $120 million, respectively.

CoinDeal lost $45 million due to an exploit, and the Monkey Drainer Phishing criminals were in fourth place with $16.5 million lost to bad actors.

Out of the $452 million in stolen funds, $130 million was ultimately recovered in Q1 2023, a recovery percentage of 28.7%. Some $520 million of the $1.3 billion stolen in Q1 2022 was recovered, representing a 40% recovery rate.

Six flash loan attacks out of the 49 theft incidents in the report resulted in over $200 million in losses, with Euler Finance accounting for most of the total. Smart contract exploits were the most prevalent attack, accounting for 17 occurrences.

A flaw in the BonqDAO smart contract resulted in a $120 million loss for BonqDAO and AllianceBlock on February 2. Platypus Finance, an automated market maker (AMM) that provides stable swap possibilities, was the target of an $8.5 million flash loan attack.

Featured image from Pixabay and chart from Tradingview

View full text