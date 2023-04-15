Binance Market Update (2023-04-15)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.28T, down by -0.61% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,990 and $30,870 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,418, down by -1.09%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include NEBL , WOO , and XVS , up by 43%, 15%, and 13%, respectively.

Market movers: