Elon Musk Reportedly Plans AI Start-up to Rival ChatGPT-maker OpenAI

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk is reportedly developing plans to create an artificial intelligence (AI) startup to compete with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, one of the most popular generative AI companies he co-founded in 2015.

The revelation came after information surfaced that Musk is assembling a team of AI researchers and engineers, according to Financial Times. While Musk left the board of OpenAI in 2018, the launch of the new AI start-up will place Musk among other tech giants such as Google and Microsoft to build the next-gen AI.

The report suggests that Musk is in talks with existing SpaceX and Tesla investors regarding investments in the upcoming AI venture. “A bunch of people are investing in it . . . it’s real and they are excited about it,” added FT’s source.

The alleged findings complement a recent report from April 12, wherein an anonymous source revealed that Musk procured nearly 10,000 graphics processing units to power Twitter’s AI initiatives.

On March 9, Musk incorporated a company named X (X.AI), listing himself as the company’s sole director. In addition, Musk also changed the name of Twitter to X Corp in company filings, as part of his plans to create an “everything app” under the “X” brand.

On the contrary, Musk, along with more than 2,600 tech leaders and researchers had signed an open letter urging a temporary pause on further AI development on March 30, fearing “profound risks to society and humanity.”

Yet another tech giant joining the AI race is Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The initiative named Amazon Bedrock will allow AWS users to build out generative AI from foundation models (FMs).