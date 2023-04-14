BitPay Already Supports Users to Buy ETH With Apple Pay

Key Points:

BitPay, a cryptocurrency payment service provider, revealed on April 15 that consumers might buy Ethereum (ETH) using Apple Pay.

According to its official website, customers may buy Ethereum online using the platform’s self-custody wallet software or the purchasing widget, which is Apple Pay compatible.

You can now get #ETH with Apple Pay thanks to #BitPay! It’s fast, easy and secure. BitPay lets you do more with your #crypto. — BitPay (@BitPay) April 14, 2023

Users may buy over 60 cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum and Bitcoin, using the BitPay app, which allows cryptocurrency payments.

BitPay is a crypto payment service provider based in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. It was founded in May 2011 by Tony Gallippi and Stephen Pair. It provides Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash payment processing services to merchants.

The company was first established in 2011 to provide mobile payment services to companies that wanted to accept Bitcoin. By October 2012, it had grown to have 1,100 active merchants, including WordPress Bitcoin merchants.

BitPay accepts 14 cryptocurrencies for purchase with Apple Pay, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polygon, USDC, and Dogecoin, and there is no cost.

BitPay was incorporated into Apple Wallet and Apple Pay in 2021, enabling Bitcoin to be consumed online, in retail, and via applications. The Apple Pay connection is part of the company’s bigger aim to capitalize on the recent surge in Bitcoin values.

BitPay applied to the US Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) to become a national trust bank by the end of 2020. Given the magnitude of Apple Pay and the market saturation, the company’s recent step will assist people who wish to utilize cryptocurrency for real-world transactions. Customers may use BitPay cards that are linked to Apple Wallet to rapidly convert crypto-currency into USD and then use it to pay for products and services everywhere.

Harold

Coincu News