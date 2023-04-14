ZkSync Recovers Twitter Account After About 12 Hours of Attack

Key Points:

The zkSync project officially announced that their Twitter account had been safely restored after about half a day of being hacked.

After noticing the attack, the project immediately warned users to be vigilant not to access malicious links.

Before that, the project also encountered a network problem that caused it to stop generating new Blocks for 3 hours.

Early this morning, zkSync announced it had regained access to its account along with a yellow tick. According to the project, the problem is entirely on the Twitter side. The project will update more details.

We’re back! Our security remained intact, the problem was entirely on the @Twitter side. We will publish more details tomorrow, but want to add a huge thank you to @TwitterSupport for working closely with us to resolve this. And hey, @zksync now boasts a golden badge — zkSync ∎ (@zksync) April 14, 2023

Last night, the crypto community was shocked by the news that zkSync was hacked and lost its Twitter account. The project immediately confirmed the incident and said it was investigating the incident. The project recommends that users should not access links related to its Twitter to avoid phishing attacks, one of the common tactics used by hackers.

We have strong evidence that the @zksync account is compromised on the @Twitter side and has nothing to do with out systems. We will post a detailed report after resolving this issue with @TwitterSupport. — Matter Labs ∎ (@the_matter_labs) April 14, 2023

Earlier this month, this project also experienced network issues. At that time, this blockchain activity tracker – zkSync Era Block Explorer did not generate new blocks for three consecutive hours. The network is back up after a 4-hour hiatus.

zkSync is a name that has been constantly mentioned in recent times. This is a type of layer-2 that uses zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) technology to authenticate data and has a built-in Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) to be able to connect directly to the second largest cryptocurrency network.

Developed by the Matter Labs team, this network is trusted and supported by many significant investment funds, with total funding of up to $250 million in two rounds.

At the same time, it is also the first layer-2 to introduce zkEVM under the name zkSync Era and is attracting a large number of users. When Arbitrum announced the airdrop and rekindled the retroactive trend, the community immediately rushed to find and bridge assets to zkSync.

DISCLAIMER: The Information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Join us to keep track of news: https://linktr.ee/coincu

Foxy

CoincuNews