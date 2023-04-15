Bitcoin Accumulation Pattern and Short-Term Vs. Long-Term Holder Behavior: Impacts on Price Trends and Sentiment

As previously mentioned in the previous analysis, a notable surge in Bitcoin inflows to exchanges indicates that short-term holders are likely selling their bitcoins at high prices to lock in profits, thus adding downward pressure on prices and contributing to an increase in the short-term holders' Realized Price.

On the other hand, when there is a higher outflow of Bitcoin from exchanges, usually following a spike in inflows, it may suggest a growing interest in holding the asset outside of exchanges, potentially by long-term holders. This trend could contribute to a decrease in long-term holders' realized price.

The chart clearly depicts an accumulation pattern, where Bitcoin outflows from exchanges are observed immediately after larger Bitcoin inflows. As long-term holders (LTH) continue to accumulate more Bitcoins, they are withdrawing it from exchanges and storing it in cold wallets, leading to a decrease in Bitcoin supply on exchanges.

This could also imply a bullish sentiment among investors who are confident in Bitcoin's long-term value and are choosing to hold onto their holdings rather than sell them on exchanges. The breach of the $30,000 level in the Bitcoin price can be attributed to short-term holders taking profits, resulting in a spike in Bitcoin inflows to exchanges. This, in turn, led to long-term holders accumulating more Bitcoins at the $30,000 price level.

The chart clearly indicates that the outflows of Bitcoins bought from long-term holders exceeded the Bitcoin inflows to exchanges from short-term holders taking profits. This trend has resulted in a decrease in the overall Bitcoin supply, making it scarcer.

As a result, the price of Bitcoin surged, breaking the significant $30,000 price level and jumping towards $31,000. This could suggest a bullish sentiment among long-term holders who are holding onto their Bitcoins, potentially anticipating further price increases in the future.

Written by onchained