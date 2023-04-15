U.S. Money Market Funds Show No Signs of Slowing Down

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

U.S. Money Market Funds Show No Signs of Slowing Down

Cryptopolitan - Jai Hamid
2023-04-15 03:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.

As the U.S. economy continues to demonstrate its strength, money market funds show no signs of slowing down. For the fifth consecutive week, these funds have received inflows, driven by an increasingly robust labor market and anticipation of a Federal Reserve rate hike in May.

Investors are also opting for money market funds over traditional bank deposits due to the uptick in short-term interest rates.

Money Market Funds vs. Bank Deposits: A Growing Preference

According to data from Refinitiv Lipper, money market funds in the U.S. attracted a net inflow of $20.51 billion during the week ending April 12th.

Although this figure represents the smallest weekly net purchase since March 8th, it indicates a continued preference for money market funds over bank deposits.

This trend can be attributed to the rally in short-term interest rates, with some measures even indicating a positive real interest rate.

The yield on the 3-month U.S. Treasury bill, a popular investment choice for money market funds, reached a near 16-year high of 5.175% on Thursday. As interest rates rise, investors are increasingly drawn to these funds in search of higher returns.

Equity and Bond Funds: A Mixed Picture

While money market funds continue to experience inflows, equity funds witnessed a decline in outflows to a three-week low of $1.09 billion. U.S. small-cap equity funds saw inflows of $490.3 million, breaking a three-week outflow streak.

However, large- and mid-cap funds reported withdrawals of $919 million and $276 million, respectively.

Sector-wise, investors funneled $951 million and $661 million into U.S. communication services and financial sector funds, respectively. In contrast, healthcare funds experienced a selloff of $658 million.

U.S. bond funds, on the other hand, recorded $1.7 billion in inflows, a significant drop from the previous week’s net buying of $8.97 billion.

U.S. government bond funds brought in $2.44 billion, marking the smallest amount in eight weeks. Meanwhile, loan participation and U.S. short and intermediate investment-grade funds saw outflows of $542 million and $264 million, respectively.

A Resilient Future for Money Market Funds

The sustained interest in U.S. money market funds, despite the fluctuating landscape of equity and bond funds, underscores their resilience in the face of shifting economic conditions.

As investors continue to seek higher returns in a rising interest rate environment, money market funds are poised to maintain their appeal for the foreseeable future.

View full text