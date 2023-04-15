Exchange
HashKey Unveils Innovative Wealth Management Service

Cryptopolitan - Jai Hamid
2023-04-15 02:02
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Hong Kong-based digital asset firm HashKey Group has announced the launch of a new wealth management platform, HashKey Wealth, aimed at professional and institutional investors.
The move into the wealth management space comes in response to a growing demand from investors to access virtual assets.
Upgrading OTC Trading and Introducing HashKey Wealth
Since its inception, HashKey Group has been dedicated to providing compliant and secure wealth management services to professional investors and financial institutions.
The company aims to offer a one-stop virtual asset management solution encompassing fund investment, secondary market trading, compliant liquidity products, and a comprehensive wealth management platform to cater to its clients’ asset allocation needs.
In pursuit of its mission to provide a one-stop-shop for clients, HashKey Group has obtained regulatory licenses in multiple jurisdictions and will continue to enhance its product lines to offer international virtual asset investment opportunities for professional investors, family offices, and financial institutions globally.
The recent challenges in the crypto market have underscored the need for deep and reliable liquidity. HashKey Group is addressing this issue by enhancing its Over-the-Counter (OTC) offering, which includes plans to expand the number of token offerings in the spot market and increase its liquidity coverage to 24/7 round-the-clock service.
Furthermore, HashKey Group is committed to working closely with industry partners to better serve the needs of various institutions and professional investors.

Combining Traditional and AI-Powered Digital Servicing for Virtual Asset Management

HashKey Wealth, the group’s first investment and wealth platform targeting professional and accredited investors, family offices, and institutions, aims to facilitate access to the burgeoning world of virtual assets.
A 2022 study by the Boston Consulting Group indicated that less than 1% of individual wealth is invested in crypto assets, while around 25% of individual wealth is already invested in equity. This suggests the potential for significant future demand for virtual assets.
By integrating traditional private bank servicing with AI-powered digital servicing capabilities, HashKey Wealth plans to offer a range of user-friendly, secure, and professional solutions for traditional investors accessing virtual assets for the first time and Web3 native users seeking innovative solutions. The platform will be backed by the world-class expertise, security, and governance of HashKey Group.
Deng Chao, Head of HashKey Singapore and CEO of HashKey Capital, expressed his enthusiasm for upgrading their OTC trading business and launching HashKey Wealth. He said:
Our aim is to provide deep and reliable liquidity to the market and offer easy-to-use, secure, and professional solutions for qualified investors to capture the growing opportunities of virtual assets.
HashKey Group is an end-to-end virtual asset financial services group in Asia, providing a complete ecosystem across the entire virtual asset landscape, including trading, custody, venture investment, technologies, and Web3 infrastructure.
HashKey’s senior team boasts decades of investment and trading experience and deep market insights gained from tier-one banks, regulators, and FinTech ventures.
