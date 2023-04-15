94,800 ETH Staked to Network Amid Concerns of Mass Withdrawal

Both a partial and full exit are options for validators that choose to leave the network.

Yesterday, for a short period of time, more ETH was deposited than was removed.

There are still many Ethereum believers who are optimistic about the network. A total of $198.7M (or 94,800 ETH) has been staked in the previous 24 hours, as reported by statistics from Nansen.

Since the most recent Shanghai update on Wednesday, staking has been a focal point of the network’s attention. Users ETH that had been frozen for up to two years may now withdraw their fund’s thanks to this modification.

Staking occurs when users commit cryptocurrency to the network in exchange for a variety of benefits. Staking is necessary for Ethereum since the network is now secured by validators (instead of miners) on a proof-of-stake blockchain.

Validators Reaping Rewards

Those who stake have a chance to win digital currency incentives. The merging occurred a year ago, and it was the beginning of Ethereum’s shift to proof of stake. To return to the most recent numbers, ETH deposits are still negative, suggesting that more users are making withdrawals than staking.

Both a “partial exit” and a “full exit” are options for validators that choose to leave the network. In a partial departure, validators remove their 32 ETH stake off the network but preserve their payouts. By “full exit,” we mean that a validator has decided to quit the network after collecting all of their incentives and including their original 32 ETH investment.

Yesterday, for a short period of time, more ETH was deposited than was removed. The difference was almost 27,000 ETH.

Only a select few entities have made the largest contributions so far such as Lido, OKX, Kiln.fi, and Frax, The most notable exception comes from the wallet dubbed the “P2p ETH2 Depositor.” They put in 50,000 ether.