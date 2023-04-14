Crypto Firm HashKey Launches Wealth Management Program to Meet Demand

The Asian continent is witnessing a growing adoption of crypto assets. More crypto products and services are emerging to enhance users’ experience with digital assets.

In a new development, Hong Kong-based digital asset company HashKey Group has revealed a new wealth management service. HashKey Group aims to increase Asian users’ exposure to diverse digital assets.

HashKey Introduces A New Wealth Management Service

On April 14, 2023, HashKey announced its plans to introduce Wealth Program, a new wealth management service. This will mark the firm’s first investment and wealth platform with exposure to various virtual assets.

According to the statement, the new service platform aims to satisfy professional and institutional investors in the evolving world of digital assets. It noted that the demand for virtual assets is significantly increasing amid market volatility. Also, several new and exciting crypto assets have emerged in the industry.

Further, HashKey said that Boston Consulting Group conducted a study in 2022 regarding individual wealth investment in virtual assets and the study revealed that less than 1% of individual wealth is in digital assets investment, while 25% is in equity investment. The outcome implies a growing demand for crypto assets in the future.

The CEO of the venture capital subsidiary of the group, HashKey Capital, Deng Chai, cited some of the use cases for the new service. First, it would create the opportunity for users to be part of the growing opportunities of digital assets.

Additionally, the operation of HashKey Wealth will combine traditional private banking with AI-powered digital servicing capacities. Hence, it will provide professional, simplified, and secure solutions to all classes of investors, including new investors.

HashKey Upgrades Its OTC Trading

The firm also said it would upgrade its Over-the-Counter (OTC) trading business. The move ensures that it maintains deeper and more reliable liquidity despite the current turbulence in the crypto market.

Also, the group plans to deepen its collaboration with industry partners in providing better services to exceed the expectation of its numerous institution and professional investors.

HashKey Group is a virtual asset service provider in Asia. Its operation in digital assets cuts across trading, venture investment, custody, Web3 infrastructure, and technology.

Notably, Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) recently approved the Type 9 asset management license for HashKey. This license allows HashKey to manage portfolios containing 100% of digital assets.

