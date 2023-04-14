Crypto Firm HashKey Launches Wealth Management Program to Meet Demand

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Crypto Firm HashKey Launches Wealth Management Program to Meet Demand

Bitcoinist - Eli Dambell
2023-04-14 15:01
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
The Asian continent is witnessing a growing adoption of crypto assets. More crypto products and services are emerging to enhance users’ experience with digital assets.
In a new development, Hong Kong-based digital asset company HashKey Group has revealed a new wealth management service. HashKey Group aims to increase Asian users’ exposure to diverse digital assets.

HashKey Introduces A New Wealth Management Service

On April 14, 2023, HashKey announced its plans to introduce Wealth Program, a new wealth management service. This will mark the firm’s first investment and wealth platform with exposure to various virtual assets.
According to the statement, the new service platform aims to satisfy professional and institutional investors in the evolving world of digital assets. It noted that the demand for virtual assets is significantly increasing amid market volatility. Also, several new and exciting crypto assets have emerged in the industry.
Further, HashKey said that Boston Consulting Group conducted a study in 2022 regarding individual wealth investment in virtual assets and the study revealed that less than 1% of individual wealth is in digital assets investment, while 25% is in equity investment. The outcome implies a growing demand for crypto assets in the future.
The CEO of the venture capital subsidiary of the group, HashKey Capital, Deng Chai, cited some of the use cases for the new service. First, it would create the opportunity for users to be part of the growing opportunities of digital assets.
Additionally, the operation of HashKey Wealth will combine traditional private banking with AI-powered digital servicing capacities. Hence, it will provide professional, simplified, and secure solutions to all classes of investors, including new investors.

HashKey Upgrades Its OTC Trading

The firm also said it would upgrade its Over-the-Counter (OTC) trading business. The move ensures that it maintains deeper and more reliable liquidity despite the current turbulence in the crypto market.
Also, the group plans to deepen its collaboration with industry partners in providing better services to exceed the expectation of its numerous institution and professional investors.
HashKey Group is a virtual asset service provider in Asia. Its operation in digital assets cuts across trading, venture investment, custody, Web3 infrastructure, and technology.
Notably, Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) recently approved the Type 9 asset management license for HashKey. This license allows HashKey to manage portfolios containing 100% of digital assets.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from Tradingview
View full text