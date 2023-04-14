Ripple Boosts Business Payments With Launch of Liquidity Hub

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ripple Boosts Business Payments With Launch of Liquidity Hub

Bitcoinist - Eli Dambell
2023-04-14 12:59
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
The firm behind XRP, Ripple Labs, has launched a business liquidity hub. The innovative solution allows business entities to access liquidity for digital assets from various crypto exchanges, market makers, and over-the-counter marketplaces worldwide.
According to Ripple, its liquidity hub will seamlessly bridge the gap between fiat systems and crypto. Ripple announced the launch on April 14 after the product’s pilot last year.

Ripple Liquidity Hub Will Integrate Diverse Solutions

The new liquidity hub aims to integrate solutions to help businesses access and manage liquidity across platforms. With it, business corporations can optimize crypto liquidity and an extensive payout network to power payments, treasury operations, and other solutions.
The product utilizes advanced technology to source the best crypto assets rates, eliminating the need for pre-funded capital positions with multiple liquidity venues. That helps businesses reduce their tied-up capital, allowing them to manage their resources efficiently.
In addition, the liquidity hub is a round-the-clock service. It allows businesses access to a vast network of payout channels globally. That makes digital assets transaction management flexible and fast while allowing the users to track their funds effectively.
According to Ripple, the success of this liquidity hub depends on its interoperability and extensive payout network across multiple asset pairs.
Finding the best rates and liquidity from diverse platforms would allow businesses to reduce their expense on high-volume transactions like crypto treasury operations.

Absence Of XRP Sparks Reaction Among Community Members

According to the announcement, the liquidity hub currently supports five cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ethereum Classic (ETC), and Bitcoin Cash (BCH).
There was no mention of XRP in the announcement or the product dashboard. Also, Ripple says the liquidity hub is a standalone solution or part of its cross-border payment system.
The absence of the asset raised questions among members of the XRP community. A prominent community member, Wrathof Kahneman, pointed out the clause where Ripple said the hub is standalone. Another community member commented that XRP’s connection is less evident than he hoped.
Another prominent XPR community member, Crypto Eri, highlighted XRP’s absence in the liquidity hub. The user noted that Ripple included BTC, LTC, ETH, ETC, and BCH, without XRP.
To further clarify the controversy, Wrathof Kahneman noted that Ripple said the product does not leverage XRP. He said he had hoped the hub would have links with Ripple’s On Demand Liquidity (ODL) solution. However, the information is too ambiguous, so much so that it is hard to tell whether the liquidity hub will even leverage RippleNet.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from Tradingview
View full text