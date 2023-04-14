Crypto Exchange Bitrue Suffers $23M Hack Due to Hot Wallet Eploit

Bitrue cryptocurrency exchange has suffered a hot wallet exploit that allowed the attackers to withdraw various crypto assets worth nearly $23 million.

Announcing the news on April 14, Bitrue said that it had to temporarily suspend all withdrawals due to a “brief exploit” of its hot wallet. The firm expects to reopen withdrawals on April 18, 2023 after conducting additional security checks.

Bitrue stressed that it was able to address the matter quickly, which allowed the platform to prevent the further drain of funds. “We take this matter seriously and are currently investigating the situation,” Bitrue noted, adding that the affected hot wallet only accounted for less than 5% of the exchange’s overall funds. The firm wrote:

“The rest of our wallets continue to remain secure and have not been compromised. We are conducting a thorough security review and will update you as we make progress.”

Bitrue executives promised to compensate in full all the identified users who are affected by the incident. According to the announcement, the affected currencies on the exploited hot wallet included Ether (ETH), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Quant (QNT), GALA (GALA), Holo (HOT) and Polygon (MATIC).