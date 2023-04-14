Binance Completes 23rd Quarterly Burn: Here’s How Much BNB Was Destroyed

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange announced the 23rd quarterly burn of its native token.

It was one of the largest in terms of USD value, with over $670 million worth of BNB destroyed.

The announcement from Binance reads that the 23rd quarterly burn was completed, having removed from circulation just a little over 2 million tokens.

It’s worth noting that roughly 656 BNB was destroyed through the Pioneer Burn Program, which allows users who have mistakenly sent some of their tokens to burn addresses to retrieve a portion of all of them.

The 23rd quarterly $BNB token burn has been completed through #BNB Auto-Burn. Here’s everything you need to know about the second quarterly burn of 2023 as well as some insight into what lies ahead for the BNB ecosystem https://t.co/Oz5dFJ8kEE — Binance (@binance) April 14, 2023

In terms of USD value, the 23rd quarterly burn was worth approximately $670 million, making it one of the largest. BNB has been on a roll lately, along with most of the market, reclaiming $300 and surging past $330 in the past two days.

