The 23rd Quarterly BNB Burn Completed via BNB Auto-Burn

According to the BNB automatic burning mechanism, the 23rd BNB quarterly burning has been completed. A total of 2,020,132.25 BNB were destroyed this time, including 656.0230123 BNB that was effectively burned via the Pioneer Burn Program.

23rd Quarterly BNB Burn Txid: https://explorer.bnbchain.org/tx/926B2A741628272FE9CC3883485CED145EADFE7EB3A900F3E5A45DD70AAEB25D