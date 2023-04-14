Binance Market Update (2023-04-14)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.28T, up by 2.66% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $30,154 and $31,038 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,752, up by 1.59%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include OG , ICX , and RPL , up by 33%, 25%, and 16%, respectively.

Market movers: