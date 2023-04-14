Exchange
Asia’s Current Gaming Domination ‘crucial’ for Web3 Games: DappRadar

Cointelegraph By CIARAN LYONS
2023-04-14 11:02
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Asia is “crucial” to the Web3 gaming industry as it already boasts the majority share of gamers, gaming revenue and has a high interest in blockchain technology a new report suggests.
An April 13 report from analytics platform DappRadar emphasized the Asian market has over 1.7 billion video game players accounting for 55% of the world’s gamers.
It also houses over half of the global gaming revenue and has long been “the driving force” behind the global gaming industry according to the report.
Market share of global gamers data revealed. Source : DappRadar
Due to these factors, DappRadar claims the Asia region “plays a crucial role in the adoption of blockchain gaming.”
China, Japan, and South Korea dominate the gaming industry in Asia and are home to 62 of the world’s top 100 gaming companies by market capitalization.
China has banned crypto and prohibits gaming companies from integrating blockchain technology into their games, DappRadar reports.
Meanwhile, gaming companies in Japan and South Korea are “leading the way in the adoption of blockchain technology in gaming” pointing to Sony's recent NFT-related patents and gaming firm Sega's announcement of its upcoming blockchain game.
A survey of 1,030 Japanese men and women ranging in age from their 20s to 70s cited in the report revealed a promising outlook for the Japanese blockchain gaming industry.
It revealed just over 40% of respondents were familiar with blockchain games and over half of those familiar had a favorable impression of them.
Survey results of those familiar vs not familiar with blockchain gaming Source: DappRadar
The Web3 industry on a global scale was also addressed, highlighting that “visual quality and game experience” are “slightly” more important factors for gamers when evaluating a new game, over other aspects such as entry price, the number of active users and game economies.
Metrics that gamers check to evaluate new games. Source: DappRadar
The report also emphasized the significance of airdrops in motivating gamers to try out new games.
It was stated that airdrops are considered “an essential factor,” with gamers still expecting to receive airdrops before starting a new game.
View full text