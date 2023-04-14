Uniswap Proposal to Launch on Polygon ZkEVM Is Set to Pass

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Uniswap Proposal to Launch on Polygon ZkEVM Is Set to Pass

Cointelegraph By BRAYDEN LINDREA
2023-04-14 05:54
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Decentralized exchange (DEX) Uniswap is seemingly set to launch on the new zero-knowledge Ethereum Virtual Machine (zkEVM) roll-up solution from scaling solution provider Polygon.
While Uniswap (UNI) token holders have until April 14 at 9:05 pm UTC to vote on the proposal to launch Uniswap v3 on the zkEVM, the 40 million vote threshold needed for the proposal to pass it has already been reached — with over 42.4 million votes recorded in favor of the integration.
All 191 Ethereum addresses voted in favor of the proposal with financial modeling platform Gauntlet and Ethereum infrastructure provider ConsenSys leading the voting tally with over 7 million votes each according to Tally, a voting dashboard for decentralized finance projects:
Top votes in favor of integrating Uniswap v3 on Polygon zkEVM. Source: Tally
The author of the proposal, Polygon Business Development Lead Jack Melnick, explained that now is the “right moment” to make Uniswap v3 available on Polygon’s zkEVM because it is “EVM equivalent” — meaning that there is no need to recompile EVM smart contracts:
“There’s significant value in Uniswap being available on an EVM compatible ZK rollup. Deploying early on zkEVM helps solidify Uniswap’s place as the number one DEX and a thought leader.”
The integration will also provide validation and fast finality of off-chain transactions, said Melnick.
In addition, the high level of adoption that Polygon has managed to harness makes integrating on Polygon’s zkEVM a “priority,” he explained.
As for what factors will make this deployment a boom or bust, Melnick pointed to several key on-chain metrics:
“A successful zkEVM deployment will, in an organic and sustained manner, grow Uniswap’s Total Addressable Market across TVL, unique interacting wallet, volumes, and integration with partner dApps.”
“As demand for zk-blockchains and proximity to Ethereum rises, users and builders will increasingly look to zkEVM solutions to build and trade,” he added.
Melnick is confident the integration will pose “minimal risks” at least “relative” to other blockchains because the Polygon zkEVM uses zero-knowledge proofs to inherit Ethereum’s security.
The Polygon Bridge has been “disintermediated” and data will be sourced from “reputable” Oracle providers, Melnick added, which he expects will only strengthen security at the protocol level.
Polygon’s zkEVM had its official mainnet launch on March 27.
In a similar move, Uniswap v3 integrated with the BNB Chain — a smart contract blockchain built by Binance — on March 15.
The governance vote wasn’t as stark though, as only 65% voted in favor of the proposal.
United States venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) — the largest UNI token holder — voted against the BNB proposal with its 15 million UNI tokens.
View full text