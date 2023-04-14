Montana Bill Classifying Crypto As Personal Property Approved By House of Reps

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Montana Bill Classifying Crypto As Personal Property Approved By House of Reps

Cryptopotato - Dimitar Dzhondzhorov
2023-04-14 15:07
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Draft legislation that designates digital assets as “personal property” passed the third reading in Montana’s House of Representatives.
The bill, which also aims to foster the operations of local cryptocurrency miners, needs to receive a green light from the state’s Governor – Greg Gianforte – to become official.

One Step Closer

After receiving Senate’s approval at the end of February, bill number 178 recently passed Montana’s House of Representatives with 64 votes in favor and 35 against. The fourth and final step before becoming official is the signature of Governor Greg Gianforte.
It is worth mentioning that the politician and state Senator Daniel Zolnikov (sponsor of the legislation) are both part of the Republican Party.
The bill aims at prohibiting the taxation on crypto transactions when used as a means of payment. It also classifies digital assets (including stablecoins and NFTs) as “personal property.”
Another goal of Montana’s eventual legislation is to ban any discriminatory energy rates charged to crypto miners. Such companies which operate inside the state’s borders will be provided with certain benefits and reduced control imposed by government agencies.
“The State of Montana wants to protect the right of individuals and businesses to mine 16 digital assets and create legal certainty for the digital asset mining industry. Digital asset mining has the potential to stabilize the grid and provide revenue for 18 infrastructure upgrades statewide,” the document reads.

Which US States Are Marching Toward Crypto?

Texas, which has emerged as the crypto mining hub of the USA, is one of the friendly locations. The vast area of the state, the favorable climate conditions, and the relatively low cost of electricity have attracted numerous industry players to settle there. As CryptoPotato reported in the summer of 2021, some Chinese miners eyed Texas as their next possible destination following the total ban on all crypto operations.
In addition, junior United States Senator for Texas – Ted Cruz – is an outspoken proponent of bitcoin, arguing it provides financial freedom to people because governments can not control it.
Arizona is another region where BTC might prosper. State Senator Wendy Rogers proposed a bill last year that seeks to make the asset an official payment method. The politician has previously displayed intentions to turn the Grand Canyon state into a “crypto-friendly” territory.
Florida also finds a place on that list. Governor Rob DeSantis said at the end of 2021 that the domestic authorities should enable businesses to pay their state fees in digital assets instead of fiat. The 44-year-old Republican who might run for President of the USA next year recently presented himself as an opponent of the creation of a digital dollar.
He thinks such a monetary product could act as a surveillance tool and suggested its total prohibition in the territory of Florida.
The post Montana Bill Classifying Crypto as Personal Property Approved by House of Reps appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text