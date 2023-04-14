Bitcoin Heads Higher, Ether Breaches US$2,000, U.S. Equities Rally on Weak Inflation Readings

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Heads Higher, Ether Breaches US$2,000, U.S. Equities Rally on Weak Inflation Readings

Forkast - Tom Zuo
2023-04-14 03:45
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.

Bitcoin moved higher in the US$30,000 band in Friday morning trading in Asia amid strong gains among the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. Ethereum led the winners following the blockchain’s Shanghai hard fork this week, jumping almost 10% and breaching the US$2,000 mark for the first time since August 2022. U.S. equities rallied overnight on softer readings in the U.S. producer price index (PPI) and jobless claims, adding to optimism the Federal Reserve could soon end its year-long cycle of raising interest rates to curb inflation.

See related article: Musk’s Twitter partners with eToro to offer crypto and stocks to users

Fast facts

  • Bitcoin rose 2.54% to US$30,769 in the 24 hours to 09:00 a.m. in Hong Kong to post a weekly gain of 9.47%, according to CoinMarketCap data. The leading cryptocurrency has gained 83% so far this year as it seemed to rediscover a role as a hedge against inflation and recession and looks set to test US$31,000 as it moved within a couple of hundred dollars of that ceiling in later morning trading in Asia.
  • Bitcoin also found support after the London Stock Exchange Group plc. on Thursday said it had partnered with GFO-X – the UK’s first regulated and centrally cleared trading venue for digital asset derivatives – to provide the country’s first trading and clearing services for Bitcoin index derivatives, according to Reuters on Friday.
  • Ethereum jumped 9.97% to US$2,100, adding 11.66% for the week after the network’s Shanghai upgrade, which allows investors to withdraw their staked Ether for the first time. Etheruem holders have so far withdrawn around 215,000 staked Ether, while another 961,000 withdrawals are pending, according to data from Token Unlocks, which accounts for about 6% of the total staked Ether. 
  • Earlier speculation that the Shanghai upgrade may lead to a flood of selling and depress the price of the token isn’t panning out, Chen Zhuling, co-founder and CEO of crypto staking platform RockX, said in an interview on Thursday. Even if Ether are unstaked, it doesn’t necessarily mean that people are going to sell them, because they could also use it for other DeFi investments, he said.
  • Dogecoin jumped 6.25% to US$0.0885 to hold a weekly gain of 2.79%, after multi asset trading platform eToro announced on Thursday a partnership with Elon Musk’s Twitter to enable cryptocurrency and stock trading on the world’s leading social media platform.
  • Cardano rose 4.54% to US$0.4264, moving up 11.00% for the week. Cardano Foundation launched the alpha phase of Aiken on Thursday, an open-source smart contract language and toolchain that aims to simplify smart contract developments on the Cardano blockchain, according to the company.
  • The total crypto market capitalization rose 3.85% in the past 24 hours to US$1.28 trillion. The total trading volume over the last 24 hours edged down 0.05% to US$48.58 billion.
  • In the non-fungible token (NFT) market, the Forkast 500 NFT index added 0.82% to 4,017.62 in the 24 hours to 09:00 a.m. in Hong Kong, moving up 0.32% for the week. The index is a proxy measure of the performance of the global NFT market and includes 500 eligible smart contracts on any given day. It is managed by  CryptoSlam, a sister company of Forkast.News under the Forkast.Labs umbrella.
  • U.S. equities closed higher on Thursday after economic data pointed to a slowdown in inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.14%, the S&P 500 moved up 1.33%, and the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 1.99%. 
  • U.S. PPI in March rose but at a 2.7% pace, or lower than the expected 3% to mark the smallest increase since January 2021, according to Reuters on Thursday. U.S. weekly jobless claims also pointed to a slowing economy with the figure of 239,000, higher than analysts’ expectation of 235,000, according to a Bloomberg report. 
  • Investor sentiment also got a lift from an unexpected surge in China exports in March, which jumped 14.8% from last year, well beyond the expectation of a 7% decrease, according to Reuters.
  • U.S. interest rates are currently between 4.75% to 5%, the highest since June 2006, and analysts at the CME Group now see a 33.5% chance the Fed will not raise interest rates at its next meeting on May 3, while 66.5% predict a 25-basis-point rate hike, down from 70.4% on Thursday. 
  • U.S. stock futures traded mixed as of 9:00 a.m. in Hong Kong. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.09%. The S&P 500 futures gained 0.05%. The Nasdaq Composite Index inched 0.02% higher.

See related article: Binance chief says unclear crypto regulation ‘the worst’

View full text