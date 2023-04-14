D’CENT Fully Integrates With the Hedera Token Service

D’CENT, the leading blockchain hardware wallet in Korea, has fully integrated with the Hedera Token Service (HTS) to enable developers, institutions, and retail users to interact with the network service safely.

D’CENT is the biggest hardware wallet in Korea, facilitating over 200,000+ monthly active users across 220 countries, the HBAR Foundation added. Through this deep integration, users are now able to leverage the full utility of the HTS, including token burn, mint, freeze, etc. This will make it easier for developers, institutions, and retail users to interact safely with the network.

Hedera Hashgraph is distributed public ledger infrastructure. According to the team, it offers significant improvements over existing blockchains in five areas: performance, security, governance, stability, and regulatory compliance. HBAR is trading at $0.0683 at press time, up by more than 7% over the last 24 hours.