Pancakeswap Submits a New Farm Emissions Reduction Proposal

The Pancakeswap team told its community via Twitter on Thursday that it had submitted a new farm emissions reduction proposal. The team said the proposal is aimed at confirming Farm emissions for the newly-launched Pancakeswap V3. Voting for community members commences on April 14, Pancakeswap added.

PancakeSwap is a BNB Chain-based decentralized exchange (DEX) with an automated market maker (AMM) model for swapping BEP-20 tokens. CAKE is up by more than 1% today and is currently trading at $3.672.