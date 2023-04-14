copy link
Pancakeswap Submits a New Farm Emissions Reduction Proposal
Cryptowisser - Hassan Maishera
2023-04-14 03:22
The Pancakeswap team told its community via Twitter on Thursday that it had submitted a new farm emissions reduction proposal. The team said the proposal is aimed at confirming Farm emissions for the newly-launched Pancakeswap V3. Voting for community members commences on April 14, Pancakeswap added.
PancakeSwap is a BNB Chain-based decentralized exchange (DEX) with an automated market maker (AMM) model for swapping BEP-20 tokens. CAKE is up by more than 1% today and is currently trading at $3.672.
